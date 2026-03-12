The cold front brought the cool weather, but we'll be warming up to end the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hey there and Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cool weather into Friday morning

Sunshine and 80s for Saturday, 90s by Sunday

Next cold front on the way Sunday night

As we head into the back half of Spring Break we ended up seeing another cold front work through the area leaving us with the 50s this morning in its wake. Today luckily we're warming up into the low 70s for daytime highs under sunny skies, but as we head into Friday and Saturday we'll be in the 80s with the sunshine. By Sunday we'll be chasing the 90s once again for daytime high, our current record stands at 94F so we'll see if we can approach it but I don't think we'll be breaking it currently.

Sunday night into Monday morning we'll see our next cold front and temperature roller coaster push through dropping us back into the mid and upper 60s to start next week for afternoon highs into St. Patrick's Day. The rest of the week should see another warming trend that takes us back into the 80s and 60s for highs and lows respectively. Rain wise for now the seven-day forecast remains dry, but either way I hope you're able to enjoy the nice weather we'll have these next few days!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and Cool

Temperature: 74F

Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear, Calm, and Chilly



Temperature: 48F

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny and Pleasant

Temperature: 80F

Winds: Calm in the morning, SE 5-15 mph in the afternoon

I hope you have a great rest of your Thursday Coastal Bend!