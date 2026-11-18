CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Increasing clouds and warmer temps

Generally dry conditions through the weekend

Tracking our next cold front, still a few days away

Second half of the week

Temperatures are on the climb! Wednesday morning will still feel chilly, but more neighborhoods will wake up to the 50s. Despite a sun/cloud mix, afternoon highs will reach the low to middle 70s across the region. This warming trend continues through the weekend with a few 80s in the forecast by Saturday. The Big Weather Picture continues to become clearer and our next cold front is just a few days away. As of now, the front looks to arrive sometime Sunday night or early Monday, bringing a chance of rain.

KRIS 6 Weather Team attends ribbon cutting ceremony

Have a great evening!