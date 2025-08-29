The Coastal Bend is heating up for Labor Day Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Very hot and humid this weekend

A few storms possible over the Gulf waters

Get ready for that late-summer South Texas heat. Labor Day weekend will be extra spicy with Friday, Saturday, and Sunday a few degrees hotter than usual for this time of the year. Expect highs to be near 100ºF in Corpus Christi. Of course, the coastal neighborhoods will feel just as hot, thanks to ample humidity. We're continuing to watch a frontal boundary to our north. It has moved away from South Texas, dragging southerly flow across our neighborhoods. This will also keep rain chances minimal over most of the weekend. The rain will return late on Sunday as the front again moves toward the Coastal Bend, improving our rain chances. This will be a feature we monitor well into next week, too!

If you have plans to be coastal this Labor Day weekend, please keep an eye on the radar! While things will be dry on land, there may be some scattered t-storms over the Gulf. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to a storm to be struck by lightning!!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and quiet

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SSE 5 mph

Fri-YAY: Sunny, hot, and humid

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Friday night: Clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SSE 5 mph

Have a wonderful evening!