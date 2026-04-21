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The Coastal Bend is drying out— just a few more showers on the way

Isolated showers expected through Wednesday
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KRIS 6 Weather
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Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Showers ending
  • Breezy conditions return
  • Temps rising throug the weekend

Rainfall Ending
While the shower activity is mostly done, a few showers will still be possible this evening and into Wednesday. A drier weather pattern will settle into place as our low pressure moves away from the region. Thankfully, our Coastal Bend neighborhoods have seen a good drink of rain and the Nueces River watershed has, too! I'm optimistic about Thursday's Drought Monitor update.
Warmer Temperatures
Tuesday's warmer temps are just the beginning of a warm stretch. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will lock most neighborhoods into the 80s. By the time we wrap up the weekend, some neighborhoods will flirt with highs in the 90s!

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