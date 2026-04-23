The Coastal Bend gets a preview of summer, with muggy heat in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Muggy conditions expected

Temps reach the 90s this weekend

Warmer Temperatures

A warm stretch is underway! Afternoon highs will be warmer each day this week across all of our Coastal Bend neighborhoods. This weekend will bring highs in the 90s to most neighborhoods! Be sure to hydrate and don't forget your sunscreen (SPF 30 or better).

Rain-free forecast

South Texas had a good drink of rain this week. Thursday's Drought Monitor update will reflect this much-needed rainfall. While rain is not expected over the next seven days, there are indications that the showers could return as we head into the month of May.