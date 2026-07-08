The big weather picture is shifting toward a wetter forecast for South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat continues
- The big weather picture is shifting
- Tracking tropical moisture, better rain chances
The trend continues
Temperatures will stay near typical for this time of year. Abundant humidity will keep 'feels like' temps in the triple-digits for most of the day. Please be sure to stay hydrated! Each day will begin with lows in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Afternoon highs will remain in the low to mid 90s, with 'feels like' temps ranging from 105-110ºF. Temperatures will take a dip later in the week as rainfall becomes more widespread across the Coastal Bend.
Better rainfall ahead
Stubborn high pressure 'upstairs' in the atmosphere will be wiggling away from South Texas. Upper-level low pressure will be moving our way: in the middle atmosphere, from the west; in the upper atmosphere, from the south. Add plume of deep tropical moisture to that mix and you've got more widespread showers that could bring heavy rainfall to the Coastal Bend. At this point, it's hard to say where the best rainfall accumulations will happen, but Friday and Saturday look to be the wettest days of the week. I'll keep an eye on the trend as we move into the second half of the week.
Have a great evening!