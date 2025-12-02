Terrific Tuesday on the way with more sunshine and below average temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cloud cover leaves later this morning with sunshine coming out with its departure

Winds also die down this afternoon closer to the 10-15mph we're used to and turning towards the east and southeast

Rain chances remain on the board but are fairly low for Wednesday into Friday

Things are on the warm up slightly today as more sunshine comes out this afternoon. Daytime highs will be chasing the 60F mark for most of our neighborhoods with a couple that might stop just shy of that. Winds also come down this afternoon and start to turn more easterly indicating the return flow starting to bring more moisture back to the area. Rain chances luckily remain on the board with some scattered activity from tomorrow and into Friday, but overall rainfall totals are currently a little low around the 0.25-0.50" range with this system.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy and Cool

Temperature: 59F

Winds: E-NE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy



Temperature: 49F

Winds: E-NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy w/ Isolated Showers

Temperature: 70F

Winds: E-NE 5-10 mph

Have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!