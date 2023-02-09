Terrific Thursday weather on deck

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and happy Friday, Jr!

After yesterday's cold front, temperatures are cooler this morning, as we begin the morning in the 40s. Expect areas of patchy dense fog out on the roadways. At times visibility can be less than a mile, so give yourself some extra time as you head out and use your low-beam headlights! The fog will dissipate soon after sunrise.

Expect dry conditions as we head through today. Temperatures will warm up nicely, returning to the 70s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the east this afternoon at 5-10 MPH. While this will bring a little bit of moisture back to the area, don't expect any rain in the forecast over the next couple of days.

A cold front is on the way arriving around midnight on Friday morning. This will reinforce cool and breezy conditions as we kick off the weekend. Expect strong north 20-30 MPH, gusting as high as 40 MPH. These winds will eventually be more tame as we head into the weekend. A Gale Watch is in effect from late tonight through Friday evening.

Saturday morning will likely bring freezing temperatures to our inland communities. Morning lows on Saturday will be in the low to middle 30s, with warmer temperatures along the coast. Afternoon highs will rebound to the 60s on both days of the weekend.

Cool mornings and mild afternoons will be the trend as we head on into the beginning of next week. Temperatures will remain near average as we head in the middle of next week.




