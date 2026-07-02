Temps rising as the July 4th holiday weekend approaches

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Temps rising a few degrees

Stray t-showers possible

Temps Tick Up

Afternoon highs will gradually increase by a few degrees. Some neighborhoods will sneak into the middle 90s by this weekend. With a small rise in the actual air temperatures, 'feels like' temperatures will range from the upper 80s during morning hours to the middle 100s by the peak of the afternoon. Please remember to stay hydrated and check in on kids, pets, and the older folks.

Big Weather Picture

A stubborn ridge of high pressure is parked over the eastern half of the Lower 48. This is making for grueling heat from the Central Plains, Great Lakes, New England and Southeast states. Texas is on the periphery of that high pressure. This is why our southern neighborhoods have seen just a few spotty showers. While rain chances are unlikely over the next couple of days, they aren't impossible. There's plenty of water in our atmosphere and the daytime heat will try to cook up a showers here or there. Don't expect meaningful rainfall over the next week.

Happy 4th of July Weekend, Coastal Bend!