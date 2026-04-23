Temperatures to soar with much of the Coastal Bend reaching the 90s this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heat risk rising this weekend

Stay hydrated!

Use sunscreen SPF 30+

HEAT RISK

Unusually warm temps and rising humidity is shifting our focus to heat risk across the Coastal Bend over the next couple of days. Afternoon highs will be warmer each day this week across all of our Coastal Bend neighborhoods. With many neighborhoods reaching high temperatures in the 90s this weekend, this is our first taste of that South Texas heat we get reacquainted with every summer! Since it's been a while, your body may find it difficult to handle this muggy warm stretch of weather. Please be sure to hydrate and don't forget your sunscreen (SPF 30 or better). Damaging UV rays can still reach you on cloudy days.

DROUGHT IMPROVEMENT

Today's Drought Monitor update does indeed reflect this much-needed rainfall we had over the weekend and into Monday. The northern third of the Nueces River Watershed it drought-free! We've also seen a significant improvement across our southern neighborhoods, too. Still, there is much work to do! While rain is not expected over the next seven days, there are indications that rainy days could return during the first week of May.