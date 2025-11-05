Temperatures start to warm up through the end of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Temperatures start to take a gradual warm up today through Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temps warm through Saturday

No rain chances this week

Cold front arrives Sunday

While we will be warming over the next few days, temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s and even low 90s by the end of the week. A lighter cold front moves through Sunday that will help cool our temperatures below average for a couple of days headed into next week.

With drier air for now, dew points start to climb into Thursday and the weekend before a sharp decline in humidity headed into Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny skies

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Sunny skies

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great Wednesday!