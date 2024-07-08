Temperatures heat up with increased rain chances mid-week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend. We made it through another Tropical Storm together. Thankfully, we are safe and have a better idea of how this hurricane season is shaping out to be this early on. Now that Beryl has tracked north of our area, we are going to experience hotter temperatures, but we do have some rain in the forecast this week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat Advisory in place until 7 p.m.

High rip currents and coastal flooding still possible

Rain chances increased for Wednesday and Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and hot

Temperature: High 96°F

Winds: WNW 11 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 79°F

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: High 94°F

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Have a great and safe Monday!