Temperatures continue to stay on the warming trend this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! It is still feeling like summer in our neighborhoods with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Corpus Christi broke record this afternoon at 95ºF with the previous record at 94ºF in 2004 and 2012.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures stay in the 90s this week and mainly for the end of the month. We have another cold front ushering in by the weekend but highs will still be in the upper 80s and low 90s. On Monday, we tied the high temperature record for 96ºF. This afternoon, we hit 94ºF by 2 p.m., which is the high record for today (set back in 2012), officially beating the record.

Light rain chances are in the forecast for the end of the week headed into the weekend. Overall, the work week is hot and dry.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, patchy fog in the AM

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: NNE 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Have a great Tuesday!