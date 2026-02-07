Super Bowl weekend forecast looks to be a warm one in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

Humidity gradually on the rise

Rain chances looking better next week

More humidity

Friday's southwest winds made a chilly morning in the upper 30s blossom to the toasty 80s! More sunshine and more humidity are in the weekend forecast. Don't worry, mornings will be a bit warmer— thanks to humidity.

Rainfall

The rain forecast is looking better for next Tuesday, but I'm still cautiously optimistic (not fully confident at this point). Model guidance suggests isolated showers, so let's hope that remains the case!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Saturday: A few clouds, warmer

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: SW/SE 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and mild

Temperature: Low 53ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Sunday: A few clouds, warmer

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Have a wonderful weekend!