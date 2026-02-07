Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Super Bowl weekend forecast looks to be a warm one in the Coastal Bend

Here's what to expect in your neighborhood.
Chief Meteorologist Has your forecast for the weekend— from Art Walk! (2-6-2026)
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Humidity gradually on the rise
  • Rain chances looking better next week

More humidity
Friday's southwest winds made a chilly morning in the upper 30s blossom to the toasty 80s! More sunshine and more humidity are in the weekend forecast. Don't worry, mornings will be a bit warmer— thanks to humidity.

Rainfall
The rain forecast is looking better for next Tuesday, but I'm still cautiously optimistic (not fully confident at this point). Model guidance suggests isolated showers, so let's hope that remains the case!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Saturday: A few clouds, warmer
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: SW/SE 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and mild
Temperature: Low 53ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Sunday: A few clouds, warmer
Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Have a wonderful weekend!

