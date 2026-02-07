Super Bowl weekend forecast looks to be a warm one in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!
- Humidity gradually on the rise
- Rain chances looking better next week
More humidity
Friday's southwest winds made a chilly morning in the upper 30s blossom to the toasty 80s! More sunshine and more humidity are in the weekend forecast. Don't worry, mornings will be a bit warmer— thanks to humidity.
Rainfall
The rain forecast is looking better for next Tuesday, but I'm still cautiously optimistic (not fully confident at this point). Model guidance suggests isolated showers, so let's hope that remains the case!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Saturday: A few clouds, warmer
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: SW/SE 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and mild
Temperature: Low 53ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Sunday: A few clouds, warmer
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Have a wonderful weekend!