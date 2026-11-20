CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Mostly Sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s today

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect through midnight tonight

Rain Chances return Sunday into Monday morning

Cold front expected on Sunday cooling us off for next week and the Thanksgiving holiday

Warming daytime highs and low rain chances to end the week

Today we'll see highs on the climb under mostly sunny skies getting to the low and mid 70s for the majority of us. This trend is likely to continue into tomorrow topping out around the upper 70s and lower 80s for Saturday and Sunday before our next cold front approaches the Coastal Bend. With high pressure overhead we're also looking at a lack of rain for today and tomorrow before that changes on Sunday.

Cold Fronts and Rain Chances

By Sunday we'll see our next cold front approaching South Texas bringing a rain chance for Sunday and cooler temperatures to kick off the week of Thanksgiving. For now it's sitting around 40-50% scattered coverage for showers and storms on Sunday. By Tuesday we're watching a secondary cold front that could push through and if the long range guidance verifies then we'll be looking at even cooler highs heading into Thanksgiving itself. For now it doesn't look to bring much of a rain chance with the first front mostly drying us out for the start of next week, but stay tuned as the forecast still has time to change!

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!