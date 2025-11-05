CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Patchy fog expected for inland neighborhoods

No meaningful rainfall expected this week

Warming up this week

Morning low temps have been cooler than usual for this time of year, while afternoons have been sitting a bit warmer. An overall warming trend and increasing humidity will help close the gap. By late week, we'll be waking up to the 60s with afternoon highs approaching 90ºF! Humidity won't be oppressive, but will be noticeably higher over the next few days. Sadly, there doesn't seem to be enough moisture for significant rainfall over the next seven days. Hopefully, that will change but for now, don't get your hopes up!

Our next cold front

A cold front will arrive early Sunday morning to put our temperatures back in check. A second, reinforcing cold front will make for a big dip in temps for the Monday morning commute! Starting next week, low temps drop to the middle 40s, and the afternoon highs rebound to the upper 70s.

Sunshine and warmer temps expected

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tuesday night: Clear and calm

Temperature: Low 58ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Wednesday: A few clouds, warmer

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Clear skies

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Have a terrific evening!