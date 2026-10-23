Sunshine and mid 80s return to the area before rain chances arrive next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Sunny skies return for this afternoon and Saturday with mid 80s for daytime highs

Light shower chance for Saturday with 10-20% coverage

Sunday we'll see an increase in cloud cover

Better rain chances return for next week from Tuesday-Thursday

Sunny skies for Friday and Saturday

With less humidity overall and sunny skies returning, this afternoon we'll be on the warm up with daytime highs in the lower 80s along the coast, and mid to upper 80s for inland neighborhoods. It will also bring our typical sea breeze with winds from the east-southeast around 20-25mph both afternoons. By Sunday we'll start to see an increase in cloud cover overhead, and the good news there is luckily it should keep us a couple of degrees cooler for daytime highs coming in closer to that average of 84°F for this time of year.

Rain Chances for the Coastal Bend next week

Going into Monday night and Tuesday morning it's looking like we'll see an increase in moisture availability in the atmosphere which promotes rain chances! On top of this some weak disturbances are forecast to pass overhead from Tuesday morning through Thursday of next week which should give us a couple of chances for rounds of rain passing through the area. For now it's once again looking to bring the best chances to coastal neighborhoods, but with the drought monitor looking rough we'll take every drop we can get!

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!