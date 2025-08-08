Sunshine and high temperatures continue into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Very sunny, hot and humid

Heat risk improves into the weekend

Slight rain chances into early next week

We are at the end of summer break and those temperatures are not letting down. Expect more of the same heat and humidity today and Saturday. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 90s, with heat index values reaching as high as 109°. Be sure to practice heat safety, stay hydrated and cool under the AC.

Our rain chances are beginning to look a bit better as the high pressure system dominating our region shifts northwest on Sunday. This will allow slightly deeper moisture along with the sea breeze to produce more areal coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be low to medium (20-40%)by Sunday and continues through Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: More heat and humidity

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Hot and sunny

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Mostly clear. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 9-14 mph

Enjoy your weekend!