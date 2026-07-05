CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Afternoon high temps approach middle 90s this week

Rain chances remain minimal through Friday

Hazy skies expected midweek with Saharan Dust on the way

Meaningful rainfall anticipated next weekend

Heating Up

Wrapping up this weekend, more neighborhoods will notice temperatures climbing towards the mid-90s during the afternoon. When factoring in the humidity, heat index values will top out in the middle 100s by the peak of the afternoon. This pattern is expected to continue through the rest of the week, with very minor changes in the high temperature by a degree or two. Please remember to stay hydrated and take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

High Pressure Above

A ridge of high pressure is developing over the western United States which is a contributor to our low rain chances for most of the work week. However, changes are coming up next weekend, as the Coastal Bend is expected to receive some much needed shower activity next Friday through Sunday. Temperatures will approach the mid 90s, but the peak 'feels-like' temperatures will range from 100 to as high as 110 inland.

Sunshine and heat remain but hazy skies and rain chances arrive later this week

Guess who's back?

A plume of Saharan Dust will cross the Gulf and make its way into the Coastal Bend by Wednesday next week. This will allow us to get more rose-tinted sunrises and sunsets, along with more hazy skies during the daylight hours. If you are more sensitive to the dust, you may want to spend a little bit less time outdoors.

KRIS 6 Weather

Enjoy the rest of your Independence Day Weekend!

