Sunny weekend forecast 😎

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! Make some plans!!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.
- Hot and sunny Friday afternoon
- Disrespectful winds return Sunday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Foggy start, but hot and sunny by afternoon
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: WNW 10 to 15, gusts to 25 mph
Tonight: Clear skies, breezy
Temperature: Low 58ºF
Winds: NNE 10 to 15 mph
Saturday: Sunny and pleasant
Temperature: High 79ºF
Winds: NE/E 10 to 15 mph
Have a safe and wonderful weekend!