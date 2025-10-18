Sunny through the early evening, patchy fog overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening, Coastal Bend! Temperatures warmed up across our neighborhoods this afternoon, feeling like summer.

A cold front pushes its way through South Texas Sunday that will drop humidity values and bring some slightly gusty winds behind it. We can expect slightly cooler conditions along with drier air.

Temperatures stick around in the low 90s through early next week, but overall above normal for this time of year.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Sunny, slightly gusty winds

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a great Saturday!