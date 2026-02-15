Sunny Sunday with warm temperatures throughout the upcoming week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Breezy through Sunday morning
- dry and warm weather pattern ahead
Hopefully Saturday's storms did cause any major headaches on your Valentine's Day. Severe thunderstorms brought strong winds, quarter size hail, and frequent lightning to the Coastal Bend. Rainfall totals were modest, but every raindrop counts!
The weather will be warm and enjoyable through the next seven days! High temps will remain generally sunny and in the 80s.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Saturday night: Breezy, decreasing clouds
Temperature: Low 57ºF
Winds: W 10-20 mph
Sunday: Sunny, breezy, and warm
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: NNW 15-25 mph
Have a great weekend!