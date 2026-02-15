Sunny Sunday with warm temperatures throughout the upcoming week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

Breezy through Sunday morning

dry and warm weather pattern ahead

Hopefully Saturday's storms did cause any major headaches on your Valentine's Day. Severe thunderstorms brought strong winds, quarter size hail, and frequent lightning to the Coastal Bend. Rainfall totals were modest, but every raindrop counts!

The weather will be warm and enjoyable through the next seven days! High temps will remain generally sunny and in the 80s.

Saturday night: Breezy, decreasing clouds

Temperature: Low 57ºF

Winds: W 10-20 mph

Sunday: Sunny, breezy, and warm

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: NNW 15-25 mph

Saturday night: Breezy, clear, and cool

Temperature: Low 52ºF

Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Have a great weekend!