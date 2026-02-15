Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunny Sunday with warm temperatures throughout the upcoming week

Weather Watcher Photo of hail in Beeville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Breezy through Sunday morning
  • dry and warm weather pattern ahead

Hopefully Saturday's storms did cause any major headaches on your Valentine's Day. Severe thunderstorms brought strong winds, quarter size hail, and frequent lightning to the Coastal Bend. Rainfall totals were modest, but every raindrop counts!

Rain Totals Since Midnight.png
Rain Totals Since Midnight

The weather will be warm and enjoyable through the next seven days! High temps will remain generally sunny and in the 80s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Saturday night: Breezy, decreasing clouds
Temperature: Low 57ºF

Winds: W 10-20 mph

Sunday: Sunny, breezy, and warm
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: NNW 15-25 mph

Saturday night: Breezy, clear, and cool
Temperature: Low 52ºF
Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Have a great weekend!

