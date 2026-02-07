Sunny skies for a warm Saturday, with a chance of fog as we head into Sunday AM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hey there and Happy Saturday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Sunny and warm today and tomorrow
- Rising humidity could lead to AM fog the next few mornings
- No strong rain chances in the next seven days
As we kick off the first full weekend of February we're seeing plenty of sunshine and above average temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon! Going into the overnight hours we'll cool off into the 50s, but with humidity on the rise due to southerly winds around 5-15mph. As we head through the AM hours of Sunday we could run into some fog causing visibility issues so make sure to take your time on the roadways if you run into some. Tomorrow afternoon will be another warm one as we continue the pattern through the second week of the month. As we head into Tuesday we'll have cloudy skies and a weak chance of showers(~20%), otherwise the rain gauge will likely remain dry for the next seven days. Otherwise I hope you're able to enjoy the warmer weather we have in store!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly Clear with Patchy Fog
Temperature: 54F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Temperature: 80F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Sunday Night: Mostly Clear with Patchy Fog
Temperature: 59F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
I hope you have a great Saturday night and Sunday Coastal Bend!