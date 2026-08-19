Sunny skies and toasty temperatures lead to a heat advisory later this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Sunny skies with daytime highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s

Heat Index values up to 113F at times this afternoon

Heat Advisory in place from 1-7PM for Nueces, San Patricio, Kleberg, Jim wells, Aransas, and Refugio counties

Rain chances remain low, at most one or two sea breeze showers

Wednesday's Forecast and the Week's Outlook

Going into today we're expecting plenty of sunshine for the area with temperatures on the climb as a result. Daytime highs right along the coast will still be mitigated by the water closer to the 90F mark, but as you go inland things heat up quickly chasing around 98F for CCIA and the century mark as you continue west. In terms of the winds we'll also have a decent breeze set up this afternoon with peak gusts chasing 25-27mph from the south-southeast. The next few days are looking pretty similar with the sunny skies and hot temperatures so make sure to stay cool!

Rain Chances and the Tropics

This week unfortunately carries very low rain chances for the Coastal Bend thanks to the ridge of high pressure parked overhead. There could be slight weaknesses in its flow, but overall it will remain the dominant feature of the forecast. For now we could still see a very isolated one or two sea breeze showers try to develop through the afternoons, but they won't amount to much in terms of meaningful rainfall. Tropic wise we're also pretty quiet after last week where we saw Cristobal named for a short time with two other areas of interest. Last weekend we saw the dust and wind shear tear apart those developments leaving this week completely quiet! Of course keep in mind we still have months of hurricane season left.

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!