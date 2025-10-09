Sunny skies and drier air make way for a more comfortable weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend! Sunny skies are expected around the area today with daytime highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Drier air looks to push in by tomorrow which helps the overnights dip down into the upper 60s for temperatures.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Seasonable temperatures stick around in the upper 80s and maybe slightly above average in the lower 90s at times.

Rain chances are looking minimal thanks to drier air working into the area.

Drier air leads to weekend morning lows in the upper 60s to start your day with highs staying around the upper 80s.

KRIS 6 News

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers before 2:00pm

Temperature: High 90°F

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear with humid air

Temperature: 73°F

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Friday: More sunshine with drier air working in

Temperature: 89°F

Winds: N-NE 10-20 mph

Have a great rest of your Thursday Coastal Bend!