Sunny skies and 90s for the Coastal Bend this Friday

Sunrise Forecast: Friday, November 7th, 2025
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Above average temperatures today and tomorrow in the 90s
  • Cold front arrives Sunday morning cooling us off and drying us out
  • Similar to our last cold front we'll see fire danger increase after its passage
  • Rain chances for now remain best with the cold front arrival over the next seven days, but even that is only sitting around ~15% or less

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny and Hot

Temperature: 91F

Winds: S 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Calm

Temperature: 64F

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Hot

Temperature: 91F

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!

