Sunny skies and 90s for the Coastal Bend this Friday

Prev Next

Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday Coastal Bend! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Above average temperatures today and tomorrow in the 90s

Cold front arrives Sunday morning cooling us off and drying us out

Similar to our last cold front we'll see fire danger increase after its passage

Rain chances for now remain best with the cold front arrival over the next seven days, but even that is only sitting around ~15% or less CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST Today: Mostly Sunny and Hot Temperature: 91F Winds: S 10-15 mph Tonight: Mostly Clear and Calm Temperature: 64F Winds: S 5-15 mph Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Hot Temperature: 91F Winds: S 5-15 mph Have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.