Sunny conditions dominate the forecast this week with high temps in the 90s

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Expect warm temperatures this week, primarily in the 90s for Corpus Christi.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures remain above normal this week with highs in the 90s. Lows will be in the 70s, therefore only about a 20 degree difference between our highs and lows. Heat this week is close to record temps, but some days could be in the upper 80s.

Rain chances remain slim this week, but there is a slight possibility of seeing some light shower activity Friday and into the early weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Sunny and warm

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great Monday!