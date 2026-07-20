Sunny and warm to start the week, with eyes on the tropical trouble in the gulf

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Sunny afternoons and mid 90s to start the week, upper 90s by Wednesday

Tropical trouble in the gulf could become Tropical Storm Bertha today

Still higher uncertainty with its track and intensity guidance

Could aid rain chances in the Coastal Bend late week

High Pressure and Climbing Temperatures

As we start this week we're seeing high pressure building in overhead, which will lead to less cloud cover and temperatures on the climb through the next few days. By Wednesday we're looking at the upper 90s in Corpus Christi and triple digits for inland neighborhoods. How much the high pressure strengthens and exactly where it centers at will determine both how hot we get in the middle of this week, and work as a major factor for the steering when discussing our tropical trouble.

Tropical Trouble in the Gulf

This morning we're already seeing tropical storm watches in effect for portions of the Florida and Alabama coastlines. Tropical Depression Two is expected to drift westward over the coming days nearing the gulf coast. There's a lot in terms of uncertainty still with this system on the exact path, but current estimates do keep us at Tropical Storm to Category 1 in terms of strength. Either way we need to be watching this system and not panicking in the Coastal Bend as we'll see this develop and change a lot through the next 48 hours. One thing we'll likely see either way is some choppier waters to end the week if you're already counting down to the next weekend.

I hope you have a great Monday and start to the week Coastal Bend!