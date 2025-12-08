Sunny and cool this Monday before a mid-week warm up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cool today with daytime highs only in the mid 60s across the area
- Sunshine is plentiful today and for most of the week
- Return flow starts tomorrow putting temperatures much warmer by Wednesday into Thursday
Today we're starting off pretty cool in the wake of yesterday's cold front that worked through the area. We stay fairly cool for our Tuesday as well before Wednesday and Thursday look to bring the 80s back for daytime highs. Winds are expected to be lighter today luckily as opposed to last night coming in around the 10-15mph mark. As we go into this weekend we'll see more moisture working in and the potential for some rainfall again, but totals and confidence both remain low for the time being. Either way looking like a nice week of weather so I hope you're able to enjoy it!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny Skies
Temperature: 65F
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies
Temperature: 45F
Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny Skies
Temperature: 71F
Winds: NE 5-10 mph morning, SE 5-10 mph Evening
Have a great Monday Coastal Bend!