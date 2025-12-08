Sunny and cool this Monday before a mid-week warm up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cool today with daytime highs only in the mid 60s across the area

Sunshine is plentiful today and for most of the week

Return flow starts tomorrow putting temperatures much warmer by Wednesday into Thursday

Today we're starting off pretty cool in the wake of yesterday's cold front that worked through the area. We stay fairly cool for our Tuesday as well before Wednesday and Thursday look to bring the 80s back for daytime highs. Winds are expected to be lighter today luckily as opposed to last night coming in around the 10-15mph mark. As we go into this weekend we'll see more moisture working in and the potential for some rainfall again, but totals and confidence both remain low for the time being. Either way looking like a nice week of weather so I hope you're able to enjoy it!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny Skies

Temperature: 65F

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies

Temperature: 45F

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Sunny Skies

Temperature: 71F

Winds: NE 5-10 mph morning, SE 5-10 mph Evening

Have a great Monday Coastal Bend!