Sunday's Forecast: Sunny with slightly gusty winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! Happy Sunday! We are wrapping up the weekend with some warm temperatures.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures stay above normal through the weekend and into next week with rain chances returning by midweek. You can expect highs int he upper 80s and low 90s across our neighborhoods this week before our next cold front arrives late Thursday into Friday.

Temperatures will still be above normal for this time of year, but a little less warm in the 70s. Rain chances return by midweek, bringing the opportunity of some widespread rain through Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny skies

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!