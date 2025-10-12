Sunday's Forecast: Sunny and dry to wrap up the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with sunny and dry conditions.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
The Coastal Flood Advisory expires at 9 a.m. where periods of swell were high and minor coastal flooding was possible. Temperatures this afternoon will continue to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s for our neighborhoods. We could see some slightly gusty winds of up to 20 mph, but generally between 10-15 mph out of the east-southeast.
Rain chances remain slim for the remainder of the weekend and headed into next week. Temperatures will still remain slightly above normal throughout the week, above the average of 86ºF.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny with slightly gusty winds
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny skies
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Have a great Sunday!