Sunday's Forecast: Sunny and dry conditions to wrap up the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We dry out to wrap up the week ahead with sunny conditions.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A weaker cold front pushes through the Coastal Bend this morning headed into the afternoon. This front will not bring a temperature cool down, but mainly a shift in winds from the north.

The more impactful cold front pushes through our neighborhoods on Tuesday, impacting temperatures for the remainder of the work week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Temperatures are expected to be below normal for about three days.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny skies

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Monday: Sunny skies

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!