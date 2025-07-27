Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Sunday's Forecast: Mostly sunny with spotty afternoon showers

Sunday's Forecast: Mostly sunny with spotty afternoon showers
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with mostly sunny conditions and some scattered showers throughout the early afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

High temperatures will be in the low 90s with some gusty winds. Temperatures will be a little lower before warming up next week in the upper 90s.

You can expect above-normal temperatures this week with mostly sunny and dry conditions. High pressure builds in and will provide hot weather with clear skies.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with afternoon showers possible

Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 5-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, windy

Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny conditions

Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.