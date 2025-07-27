Sunday's Forecast: Mostly sunny with spotty afternoon showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with mostly sunny conditions and some scattered showers throughout the early afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

High temperatures will be in the low 90s with some gusty winds. Temperatures will be a little lower before warming up next week in the upper 90s.

You can expect above-normal temperatures this week with mostly sunny and dry conditions. High pressure builds in and will provide hot weather with clear skies.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with afternoon showers possible

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 5-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, windy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny conditions

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!