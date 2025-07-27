Sunday's Forecast: Mostly sunny with spotty afternoon showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with mostly sunny conditions and some scattered showers throughout the early afternoon.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
High temperatures will be in the low 90s with some gusty winds. Temperatures will be a little lower before warming up next week in the upper 90s.
You can expect above-normal temperatures this week with mostly sunny and dry conditions. High pressure builds in and will provide hot weather with clear skies.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with afternoon showers possible
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 5-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, windy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny conditions
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great Sunday!