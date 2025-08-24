Mostly sunny with scattered showers throughout the morning, afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hey there, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast and slightly cooler temperatures.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rain chances are once again in the forecast through the midweek. After mid week, rain chances will slim down headed into the latter portion of the week. With more cloud cover expected, high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s through the beginning half of the week.

Most of our rain activity will linger closer to our coastal communities but will have an opportunity to be pulled slightly inward from the seabreeze.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with possible overnight showers

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny with morning showers and storms

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!