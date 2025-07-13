Sunday's Forecast: Mostly sunny with gusty southerly winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up another weekend with sunny conditions and southerly winds.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

As we head into the next week, conditions will be primarily dry with sunny conditions. Temperatures will be near normal with highs in the low to mid 90s. Gusty winds will stick around in the forecast through the beginning half of the week with gusts up to 30 mph.

There is a small area of interest in the Atlantic hovering over Florida that would mainly be a rainmaker for the Florida Panhandle. We will continue to keep an eye on this area of low pressure to see how it develops each day through the forecasts. The probability of formation within the next 7 days is currently low.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with breezy winds

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with southerly winds

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny with gusty winds

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph → 15-20 mph

Have a great Sunday!