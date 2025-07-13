Sunday's Forecast: Mostly sunny with gusty southerly winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up another weekend with sunny conditions and southerly winds.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
As we head into the next week, conditions will be primarily dry with sunny conditions. Temperatures will be near normal with highs in the low to mid 90s. Gusty winds will stick around in the forecast through the beginning half of the week with gusts up to 30 mph.
There is a small area of interest in the Atlantic hovering over Florida that would mainly be a rainmaker for the Florida Panhandle. We will continue to keep an eye on this area of low pressure to see how it develops each day through the forecasts. The probability of formation within the next 7 days is currently low.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with breezy winds
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with southerly winds
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny with gusty winds
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph → 15-20 mph
Have a great Sunday!