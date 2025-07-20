Sunday's Forecast: Mostly sunny with breezy winds, Saharan Dust returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with hot temperatures and breezy winds. As we head into the next week, temperatures will gradually get warmer.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Saharan Dust is back through Monday afternoon
- Consistently warm temperatures all week
- Rain chances to return by the end of the week
This weekend will continue to be warm with breezy winds. You can expect an upcoming week of increasingly hot temperatures with small rain chances re-entering the forecast by the end of the week. Another round of Saharan Dust enters the forecast Sunday, leading to hazy conditions and reduced air quality, exiting by Monday afternoon.
We are keeping an eye on the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in the Atlantic that is expected to move west into the Caribbean by next week. This system has a low chance of formation (20%) in the next 7 days.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny and hot
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, hazy conditions in the early afternoon
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a great Sunday!