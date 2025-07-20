Sunday's Forecast: Mostly sunny with breezy winds, Saharan Dust returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with hot temperatures and breezy winds. As we head into the next week, temperatures will gradually get warmer.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Saharan Dust is back through Monday afternoon

Consistently warm temperatures all week

Rain chances to return by the end of the week

This weekend will continue to be warm with breezy winds. You can expect an upcoming week of increasingly hot temperatures with small rain chances re-entering the forecast by the end of the week. Another round of Saharan Dust enters the forecast Sunday, leading to hazy conditions and reduced air quality, exiting by Monday afternoon.

We are keeping an eye on the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in the Atlantic that is expected to move west into the Caribbean by next week. This system has a low chance of formation (20%) in the next 7 days.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, hazy conditions in the early afternoon

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Sunday!