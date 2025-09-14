Sunday's Forecast: Mostly sunny conditions with a gradual warm up in the afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up with weekend with near-normal temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures today will top out in the low to mid 90s for most of our neighborhoods. We will have primarily drier conditions as well. High pressure sticks around through today, allowing for sunny, clear skies. Average highs for this week are about 91ºF and we will consistently see low to mid 90s.

Rain chances make a return in the forecast for the work week between Monday and Thursday.

For now, rain chances are between stray and isolated, and could increase throughout the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny with showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!