Sunday's Forecast: Mostly sunny conditions with a gradual warm up in the afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up with weekend with near-normal temperatures and mostly sunny skies.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Temperatures today will top out in the low to mid 90s for most of our neighborhoods. We will have primarily drier conditions as well. High pressure sticks around through today, allowing for sunny, clear skies. Average highs for this week are about 91ºF and we will consistently see low to mid 90s.
Rain chances make a return in the forecast for the work week between Monday and Thursday.
For now, rain chances are between stray and isolated, and could increase throughout the week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny with showers
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Have a great Sunday!