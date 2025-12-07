Sunday's Forecast: Low visibility through the morning, next cold front arrives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Sunday will bring temperatures starting off in the 60s and slightly warming ahead of the next cold front.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Overnight fog from Saturday will linger into Sunday morning, affecting visibility in neighborhoods down to half a mile. Temperatures will warm in the afternoon to the upper 70s and low 80s.
Another cold front arrives this afternoon into the evening. No rain chances are expected with this front or the the week ahead.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Cloudy then slightly sunny
Temperature: 80ºF
Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 49ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Monday: Sunny skies
Temperature: High 65ºF
Winds: N 10-15 mph
Have a great Sunday!