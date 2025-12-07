Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Sunday's Forecast: Low visibility through the morning, next cold front arrives

Low visibility through the morning, next cold front arrives
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Sunday will bring temperatures starting off in the 60s and slightly warming ahead of the next cold front.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Overnight fog from Saturday will linger into Sunday morning, affecting visibility in neighborhoods down to half a mile. Temperatures will warm in the afternoon to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Another cold front arrives this afternoon into the evening. No rain chances are expected with this front or the the week ahead.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy then slightly sunny

Temperature: 80ºF
Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 49ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Monday: Sunny skies

Temperature: High 65ºF
Winds: N 10-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.