Sunday's Forecast: Cold front arrives showers and gusty winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! Get ready for another temperature drop this morning headed into the afternoon as temps dip into the 50s.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

As this cold front pushes through our area, showers and storms will move across our neighborhoods as well. Throughout the day, we will have mostly cloudy and breezy conditions with winds gusting past 30 mph. Lows for the next few days will be in the 40s— you'll want to bundle up!

Rain conditions stick around through Monday before clearing on Tuesday and returning by the midweek. Therefore, we could see some daily rainfall on most days this upcoming week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with showers, gusty winds

Temperature: High 62ºF → low 50s

Winds: N 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Cloudy with showers

Temperature: Low 46ºF

Winds: N 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Monday: Cloudy with showers

Temperature: High 59ºF

Winds: N 10-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!