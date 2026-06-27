SUNDAY WEATHER: Hot, humid, and hazy conditions to kick off the week!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Saturday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat dome continues to build over Texas and Southeast

Saharan Dust plume limits rain chances in the Coastal Bend

Reduced air quality, sensitive groups should limit time outdoors

June's full 'Strawberry Moon' appears on Monday

Muggy weather continues

Over the next few days we will be caught in a drier weather pattern as an area of high pressure remains over our heads, so expect little to no rain to start the month of July next week. With reduced rain chances, expect the heat and humidity to be felt this upcoming week for the Coastal Bend. Sunday morning, you'll be waking up to a warm start with temperatures already in the low to mid 80s, but by midday, it will feel like the low to mid 100s to your body.

Saharan Dust

Late Sunday into Monday morning, a thick plume of Saharan Dust will traverse the Gulf and make its way into the Coastal Bend. The dust is impacting air quality here in the Coastal Bend, which may cause some respiratory issues for more sensitive groups. It's best to limit time outdoors if you have lung or heart conditions. During the daytime, you may notice more "milky" and hazy skies as a result. The latest sunset of the year (8:29 p.m. from June 26 - July 8) might appear extra rosy and vibrant.

KRIS 6 Weather

Strawberry Moon

June's full moon called the 'Strawberry Moon' is the first full moon to occur after the summer solstice each year! When the Strawberry Moon comes around, it typically means that wild strawberries are ripe and ready to be picked. It is expected to rise around 6:56 PM CST on Monday June 29th, so you'll want to look up and keep your eyes on the sky over the next few days as the moon becomes more full.

KRIS 6 Weather

Tropics

Your neighborhood weather experts are watching an area of potential tropical development in the Atlantic. An area of low pressure might be able to spin up off the coast of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas from the remnants of a cold front. The good news is that this is not expected to have any impact here in the Coastal Bend or Texas.

KRIS 6 Weather

Have a great rest of your weekend!

