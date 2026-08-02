Sunday showers diminish and give way to summertime heat returning this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Happy Saturday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Isolated showers dissipate tonight

Moderate to Major Heat Risk (2/3 out of 4)

Heat Advisory on Sunday for Kleberg & Kenedy Counties

Nueces River at Three Rivers flooding slowly begins to recede

August starts with dangerous heat and isolated showers possible Sunday

Summertime Heat Persists

Despite today's showers that cooled down some neighborhoods today, a Heat Advisory is in effect for Kleberg and Kenedy counties in the southern Coastal Bend region. A few spotty showers remain this afternoon, but we will stay dry headed into Monday. Behind this weak cold front that brushed up against the Coastal Bend was a pocket of drier air which is limiting our rain chances after Monday. You might feel a little bit less of the oppressive humidity on Monday, but the muggy air isn't completely going away. This week, high temps remain in the middle to upper 90s, with 'feels-like' temps over 100 degrees. Be sure to stay cool and check on those who may be vulnerable to the heat.

Nueces River Flooding

The Nueces River at Three Rivers crested at around 39.3 feet Saturday afternoon. Today the river is starting to recede, but water levels are still in the major flood stage. As of Sunday afternoon around 2:45PM, the Nueces River is sitting at 38.54 feet, and is forecast to exit the major flood stage on Tuesday. After that, the Nueces River at Three Rivers will return to normal levels by next weekend.

Combined Capacity Surpasses 30%

If you thought Saturday's progress in Lake Corpus Christi was good, today's was even better. Late last night, combined capacity exceeded 30% for the first time in years, and right now we are at 31.7% as of 3:30PM on Sunday afternoon. We have officially met the requirement to put us out of Stage 3 water restrictions and move up to Stage 2. From here, we will only continue to see capacity rise over the coming days. This Sunday, we hit 49.2% capacity in Lake Corpus Christi up from 32.0% a week ago. Choke Canyon is still sitting at 24.9% capacity. Since Lake Corpus Christi is a smaller body of water compared to Choke Canyon, the "change" in capacity will be greater in Lake Corpus Christi.





Have a great rest of your weekend, Coastal Bend!