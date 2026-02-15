Sunday night is looking cool and clear, but a warm-up is on the way this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hey there and Happy Sunday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Clear skies and 50s tonight

Sunny and upper 70s to start the week

Warm-up on the way even possibly nearing ~90F to end the week

Minimal (<10%) Rain Chances in the seven-day forecast

Well as we're preparing for the third week of February now we're seeing calmer weather to end our Sunday compared to the storms we saw roll through last night. Luckily we picked up some decent rain totals around the area with some big winners in areas like Robstown, Port Aransas, and over near the Naval Air Station with over half an inch coming down.

As we head into tonight we'll continue with the mostly clear skies overhead as we cool into the low and mid 50s for the majority of our neigborhoods. Tomorrow brings more sunny weather and upper 70s back in terms of our daytime highs with a warm-up ensuing for the week ahead.

As we head through the third week of February we'll see plenty of sunshine and daytime highs rising through the 80s by a couple of degrees each day. One thing to note about Tuesday is we'll see some pretty breezy winds from the S-SE around ~20mph with some gusts upwards of 25mph in the afternoon. By Friday we could even be nearing the ~90F mark with some of the latest models, but we'll see if those aren't outliers and we don't stay in the mid 80s. Either way we're looking pretty warm and well above average for the week ahead considering that we should be around ~73F for the high this time of year.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly Clear

Temperature: 55F

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Patchy Fog in the Morning, Sunny for the Afternoon

Temperature: 80F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Monday Night: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog

Temperature: 59F

Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great night and start to the week tomorrow!