CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Howdy and Happy Saturday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s and 60s tonight

Cold front Sunday morning brings strong winds Sunday afternoon

Cooler for Monday with highs in the 60s

Highs rebound next week pushing the lower 80s by Wednesday

The weekend warm up with our next cold front passing on Sunday

Today we got down into the 40s and 50s once again for morning lows before heading to the mid and upper 70s for daytime highs. Going into tonight we'll have mostly clear skies and lows dipping into the 50s and 60s before our next cold front passes through tomorrow morning. This will limit daytime highs to the upper 60s and lower 70s for Sunday afternoon and cool us off even more for Monday morning into the 30s and 40s once again for those overnight lows.

Rain Chances for the Coastal Bend

For the next few days we're not expecting much of anything on the radar with plenty of sunshine overhead. Next week we'll see the temperatures rebound from Tuesday-Thursday with increasing moisture in the atmosphere as well. This combination with a little bit of upper level energy could support some isolated showers from Wednesday into Thursday. Although it's only looking like very spotty coverage and the forecast still has time to change, so make sure to check back for updates through the next few days!

I hope you have a great Saturday night and Sunday Coastal Bend!