Summer weather is here to stay with temps on the rise through the next few days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hey there and Happy Saturday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cloudy mornings with afternoon sunshine

Daytime highs in the low to mid 90s increasing into next week

Saharan dust remains overhead producing haze on the horizon

Sunday Heat and a Muggy Monday

With high pressure building in overhead we've seen our rain chances reduced and the sunshine increasing. This is going to help increase temperatures to the low and mid 90s for Sunday and Monday, with pockets of major heat risk closer to Duval county. Make sure to remember those heat safety practices as we get into the hottest time of the year in South Texas over the next month or so!

Looking ahead to next week

With high pressure building in overhead we're seeing those increasing temperatures through the entire seven day forecast. By the middle to end of next week we could be seeing some of those triple digits return for our western neighborhoods. Keep in mind the humidity will always make it feel even warmer than that actual air temperature outdoors. We can expect plenty of sunshine and not much in terms of rain chances as we're going into next week. Don't forget we'll also be seeing more of the Saharan dust pushing through the area through the start of the week producing some haze on the horizon.

I hope you have a great weekend and start to the week!