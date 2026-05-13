Summer-like heat builds across the Coastal Bend as humidity rises

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Humidity becoming oppressive

Windy weekend ahead

Rainfall returns next week

IT'S HOT

Relief comes only from the air conditioner and a cold beverage as we head into closer to summer. Temperatures will stay near 90ºF through the weekend, which is just a little bit warmer than we'd normally expect for this time of the year. The chalenge comes as oppressive humidity builds across the area. Increasing southeast winds will bring continue to siphon moisture from the Gulf. You can expect 'disrespectful winds' gusting around 30 mph by Friday.

BEACH TO BAY PREP

If you're running Beach to Bay, take care and don't over do it! The race will especially be a challenge for those running the later legs of the race. Temp will rise through the 80s during the race, with 'feels like' temps reaching the low 90s. Expect southeast winds 20-30 mph.

KRIS 6 WEATHER Why do we use 'feels like' temps? Because that's the temperatures you body perceives with high humidity!

NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN

I'm still tracking widely scattered showers and storms, returning to our Coastal Bend neighborhoods Monday to Thursday next week. We're still a few days away, but it's still looking like a good sip of rain! I'll keep an eye on the forecast and in a few days we'll have an idea of estimated rainfall.