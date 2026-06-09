Summer heat and humidity become the focus in this week's forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Oppressively humid this week

Heat Risk: Moderate (2 out of 4)

No meaningful rainfall until Saturday

Quiet across the Atlantic Basin

Turning up the heat

This is shaping up to be a rain-free week, but the air outside will feel anything but dry. Muggy morning low temps hover near 80ºF and it'll fee like 'air-you-can-wear'. By the afternoon, high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s with feel about 10 degrees hotter! Please be sure to stay hydrated. Heat Risk will be moderate (2 out of 4) for the first half of the week.

Rainfall unlikely for the workweek

While we can't rule out a few stray showers or 'chispas', rainfall is taking a backseat this week. There's plenty of moisture overhead, hence the oppressive humidity. Still, the overall pattern won't help to 'wringout the clouds' and rainfall is unlikely over the next several days. That will change this weekend! By Saturday morning, a 'wrinkle' of low pressure looks to form along the middle Texas coast. This will trigger isolated t-showers. More meaningful rain is expected for the start of the following workweek.