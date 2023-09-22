Sultry summer heat continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday Eve!

Thursday was another hot one, with a high temperature of 97ºF in Corpus Christi— again! Well likely hit that mark again on Friday, but expect it to feel even hotter thanks to more humidity. 'Feels like' temperatures will likely rise to the 110s for prolonged periods during the afternoon. If so, Heat Advisories will be issued by the National Weather Service. Make plans to stay cool and stay hydrated as we head into the weekend.

Saturday marks the first day of autumn. The autumnal equinox takes place at 1:50 a.m., but despite the official change in season, we won't feel a substantial cool down. We're still #TeamSummer here in the Coastal Bend through what will likely be the rest of September! On the flip side, the extended precipitation outlook looks hopeful, showing South Texas likely to receive normal rainfall! With our next best chance of rain on Tuesday, we may have a few more rainy days before September is gone! Let's keep our fingers crossed.

Have a great evening!