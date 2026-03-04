Strong winds and humid conditions continue ahead of late-week rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



'Disrespectful winds' are expected all week

A few light showers Wednesday

Best rainfall: this weekend!

Windy week

Expect our neighborhoods to be windy all week. By Thursday and Friday, winds will gust as high as 40 mph. Everyone's designated trash day could become a game of 'find my trash bin'. The wind is coming from the south-southeast; as a result, our humidity will feel oppressive all week.

Rain!

The 'big weather picture' looks to bring a good drink of rain to Texas. While the best rainfall totals will happen this weekend, don't be surprised if you find a quick passing shower on Wednesday. I'm watching a 'wrinkle' of low pressure moving across the west coast. This upper-level area of low pressure will send multiple rain chances our way, lasting into next week!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, windy

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 40 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Have a great evening!