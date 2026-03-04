Strong winds and humid conditions continue ahead of late-week rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- 'Disrespectful winds' are expected all week
- A few light showers Wednesday
- Best rainfall: this weekend!
Windy week
Expect our neighborhoods to be windy all week. By Thursday and Friday, winds will gust as high as 40 mph. Everyone's designated trash day could become a game of 'find my trash bin'. The wind is coming from the south-southeast; as a result, our humidity will feel oppressive all week.
Rain!
The 'big weather picture' looks to bring a good drink of rain to Texas. While the best rainfall totals will happen this weekend, don't be surprised if you find a quick passing shower on Wednesday. I'm watching a 'wrinkle' of low pressure moving across the west coast. This upper-level area of low pressure will send multiple rain chances our way, lasting into next week!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, windy
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 40 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Have a great evening!