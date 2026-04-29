Strong storms possible for inland neighborhoods of the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heat risk improving

Tracking our next cold front/rainfall

Strong storms possible on Wednesday night (inland)

STORMS TONIGHT

A cold front will approach the Coastal Bend on Wednesday night. This will spark strong storms over our inland neighborhoods. The Storm Prediction Center has placed inland neighborhoods of the Coastal Bend under a marginal risk of severe weather (dark green — level 1 out of 5). Most neighborhoods won't see much rain until Thursday, when the front arrives and stalls over the region.

KRIS 6 WEATHER Severe Outlook for Wednesday evening.

COOLER TEMPS AND RAIN

Thursday won't be as hot. Afternoon highs will drop a few degrees to the mid and upper 80s. Hazy skies and reduced air quality will still be a concern for some sensitive groups, but expect conditions to improve. This comes with the arrival of the cold front. While the cold front is hanging around overhead, it'll give us a brief window of rainfall on Thursday and Friday. Some showers will still be possible on Saturday morning when the front 'picks up steam' again and moves south. The timing of this cold front will be a bit tricky, so please continue to check back on the forecast as details become clearer. Expect cooler than usually temps this weekend!