Strong storms are possible tonight, leaving a soggy start to Sunday in its wake

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hey there and Happy Saturday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 11PM tonight

Showers and Storms near Corpus by 9-11PM

More scattered showers overnight into tomorrow morning

Tomorrow afternoon looks calmer with more clouds and less rain

As we're heading into the first full weekend of meteorological Spring we're seeing a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the majority of the Coastal Bend! The storms are closer to San Antonio currently, but are on the way and should be near Beeville by 6-8pm, and then closer to Sinton and Corpus Christi as we head into 9-11pm tonight. The main threats we're watching for with these storms are hail (up to ping pong ball size) and strong winds (up to 70mph) as they roll through.

After the Severe Thunderstorm Watch we'll likely still have some scattered showers and even thunderstorms into the overnight hours for the area. By tomorrow morning we'll see the remnants of the scattered showers still hanging around so keep that in mind if you have morning plans outdoors! By the afternoon luckily we should start to clear out the rain and see more cloud cover take its place as we warm to around ~80F for the daytime high.

For next week we could see a pop-up shower or two going from Monday to Tuesday, but I think most of us stay dry until we head into Tuesday night. By Tuesday night and Wednesday we'll see our next cold front approaching the area and another decent rain chance for some scattered thunderstorms. While not as strong as the chance tonight, it's still good news to see more rain on the board! After that cold front we'll notice a cool down to the 70s for Thursday and Friday with wall to wall sunshine.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered Thunderstorms and Showers

Temperature: 67F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, Much higher gusts possible where Thunderstorms are

Tomorrow: AM Showers/Storms, Afternoon Cloud Cover

Temperature: 80F

Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Sunday Night: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower or Two

Temperature: 68F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great rest of your Saturday! Make sure to stay weather aware tonight!